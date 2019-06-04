AZERNEWS releases another print issue

4 June 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 4.

The new edition includes articles: Technology transfer centers to be established; Eight residents to start production in industrial parks; SOCAR, Tekfen to build new carbamide plant; National film wins Vitruvian Award in Los Angeles etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

