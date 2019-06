Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Agriculture exports from Azerbaijan increased by 11 percent last year, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at the 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Agriculture production last year increased by 4.6 percent, and over the past decade - 2.4 times, he noted.

