Stay connected at countryside with “Nar Wi-Fi”!

Those who wish to spend hot summer days outside the capital can get access to high-speed internet with “Nar Wi-Fi”. If you move to a summer house for vocation, or relocate to a new apartment or office, or just unable to connect to traditional internet, all you need is to take a “Nar Wi-Fi” internet router with you. With “Nar Wi-Fi”, your apartment will be covered with 4G network within a short period of time. This device allows more than 30 devices to be connected to high-speed internet (LTE/4G) at the same time for affordable price.

It is worth noting that the number of “Nar Wi-Fi” users has grown significantly thanks to its capability to enable access to high-speed internet at any location, as well as affordability and mobility. Thus, over the past 3 months, the number of “Nar Wi-Fi” users rose by 180%. Get a “Nar Wi-Fi” device if you also wish to access high-speed internet of “Nar”. Detailed information about Nar’s sales points is available at nar.az.

Note that the router can be easily installed by any user. The device will operate automatically after a SIM card with relevant tariff is inserted and it is plugged into a power source. Upon advance payment, subscribers will get the device, along with a 6-month free access to internet. It should be noted that the internet provided by “Nar Wi-Fi” is faster compared to ADSL, and the subscribers are offered unlimited internet bundles in the size of up to 60 GB. The device provides access to internet at any location covered by Nar’s LTE network.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7000 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.1 million subscribers with the highest quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, carried out in 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services.

