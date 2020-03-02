Delivery date of Azerbaijan's oil via tankers to Belarus revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

The first batch of Azerbaijani oil will be supplied to the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) by tankers on March 5-6, 2020, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Event Management Department, told Trend.

“The first tanker cargo of Azerbaijani oil will be supplied from the Turkish Ceyhan port on March 5-6 while the second tanker cargo - from Supsa port on March 20,” Ahmadov added. “At the request of the Belarusian side, the cargo was supplied from the Turkish Ceyhan terminal earlier than the planned shipment from Supsa port.”

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR confirmed the agreement on the delivery of tanker cargo of Azerbaijani oil to Belneftekhim concern.

Belneftekhim spokesperson Alexander Tishchenko said earlier that SOCAR will send two oil tankers to Belarus with the volume of 160,000 tons to the Odessa port in March, with its further transportation via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

