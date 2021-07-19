Azerbaijan's positions in international ratings continue to grow (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan's position in the Doing Business 2020 report rose by 6 points to 28th place among 190 countries, Trend reports citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

According to the Heritage Foundation's 2021 Index of Economic Freedom, Azerbaijan is ranked 38th among of 172 countries. Azerbaijan also rose 15 positions in the International Telecommunication Union's Global Cybersecurity Index 2020, published in 2021.

According to the report of the Children's Rights Index 2021 of the Children's Rights Foundation and Erasmus University Rotterdam, Azerbaijan has advanced 3 points compared to 2020.

In addition, according to the results of this year's study of the UNESCAP project "Assessment of readiness for cross-border paperless trade", Azerbaijan retained its regional leadership.