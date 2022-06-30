Bakcell customers are now able to purchase eSIM online

From now on Bakcell subscribers are able to apply online to get an eSIM. Bakcell, which recently launched eSIM technology for the first time in Azerbaijan, has introduced another novelty in this regard.

To get a new eSIM number online, subscribers who already have an active Bakcell number can visit esim.bakcell.com and fill-out necessary information such as their existing Bakcell number, desired mobile number (eSIM), name and surname, ID card number and relevant FIN code. After that, they will be able to get a new eSIM by scanning special QR code, displayed on the screen.

Visit esim.bakcell.com to check whether your smartphone supports the eSIM technology or learn more about the service.

With eSIM technology, which was introduced by Bakcell for the first time in Azerbaijan, the mobile phone users will not have to use plastic SIM cards. eSIM being a new generation SIM technology, offers new opportunities for connecting to the Bakcell mobile network and simplifies the overall use of communication services. Moreover, thanks to eSIM, you will be able to use multiple numbers even on smartphones that support only one physical SIM card.