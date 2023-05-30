SOCAR and Boston Consulting Group discuss use of digital technologies in enterprises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) discussed the use of digital and innovative technologies at enterprises, Trend reports.

At the meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and BCG Managing Director and General Partner Pattabi Seshadri, the parties expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between SOCAR and BCG.

Information was also provided on the projects implemented by BCG, including the work done toward the development of the digital economy.

SOCAR's long-term corporate strategy was discussed during the meeting. They also discussed existing and potential opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy transition, and digitalization, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.