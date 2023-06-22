Over past year, British Embassy in Baku helped British exporters close deals worth more than £200m - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Over the past year, the British Embassy in Baku has helped British exporters close more than £200 million worth of deals in non-energy sectors, including retail, maritime transport, technology, mine clearance, agriculture and healthcare, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said.

He made the remarks at an event dedicated to the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - the birthday of King Charles III, Trend reports.

"There are some innovations that we are now waiting for, for example, Azerbaijan's approval of the first National Action Plan for Women, Peace and Security. We also organized our first British Ambassador for a Day competition, and the winner of this competition, Jahan Agayeva, was able, with my help, to get acquainted with the activities of the embassy," he said.