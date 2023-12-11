Kapital Bank provided support to 9 more citizens under the self-employment program

The first bank of Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, provided support to nine more citizens within the framework of a memorandum of cooperation on assistance to vulnerable groups of the population in organizing self-employment, signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Central Bank and the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

Azada Baylarova, a resident of Aliabad settlement, Nahida Karimova, a resident of Nakhchivan city, as well as four residents of Sharur region — Faig Bayramov, Kamina Hasanova, Yegana Shiraliyeva and Afsana Suleymanova, who applied from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, were purchased equipment for the manufacture of flour products. Zeynab Khalilova, a resident of Julfa region, was provided with a small sewing shop, while Elnur Hajiyev was furnished with the required equipment to provide car wash services. Gulnar Agayeva, a resident of Agdam region, was also purchased the necessary equipment for the manufacture of flour products.

Thus, the total number of residents who received self-employment assistance from Kapital Bank under the memorandum has reached 141.

The project is being implemented on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev on the distribution of social responsibility among banks in the organization of self-employment of vulnerable groups of the population and will contribute to the development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan. As part of the project, individuals from low-income families living both in the capital Baku and in the regions of the country are provided with free equipment to support self-employment in various fields.

