Serbia looks to expand its gas supply from Azerbaijan - state secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Serbia may triple gas supply from Azerbaijan, said Veljko Kovacevic, State Secretary at the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Serbia, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held today in Baku.

"After completing the Serbia-Bulgaria Interconnector, we've signed a deal with Azerbaijan for supply of 400 million cubic meters of gas annually until 2026, with the possibility of tripling that volume afterward," he said.

The state secretary added that Azerbaijani gas is gaining recognition in Europe as a key element in diversifying gas supply sources.

"Thanks to these new gas connections, Azerbaijani gas is now playing a crucial role in bolstering Serbia's and the region's energy security," Kovacevic pointed out.

Meanwhile, on December 10, the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector was officially inaugurated in Niš. The newly established gas pipeline will link up the current Serbian network in Niš with the Bulgarian network in the capital Sofia, covering a distance of 109 km on the Serbian side. Boasting a pipe diameter of 700 mm and a maximum pressure of 55 bar, its capacity will facilitate the annual transfer of 1.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas - equivalent to 60 percent of Serbia's total annual consumption.