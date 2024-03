BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments amounted to $8.3 billion in 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, this figure is 64.7 percent less than the 2022 figure.

“According to last year’s results, the current account surplus amounted to $8.3 billion, which is 11.5 percent of GDP,” he emphasized.

Will be updated