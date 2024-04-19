COP29 President meets with head of European Investment Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev met in Washington with the head of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calvino, the COP29 says on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers on Climate Action as part of the spring meeting held by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

The publication says the European Investment Bank and other multilateral development banks have a critical role in unlocking climate finance at greater multiples - making it more affordable and more accessible.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11.