Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Speaker: Armenia opposes Turkey’s membership in OSCE Minsk Group

24 May 2019 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenia opposes Turkey’s membership in the OSCE Minsk Group, because Turkey defends the position of Azerbaijan, Ziyafat Asgarov, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said during a meeting with members of the Youth Association of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

Noting that all three of the countries co-chairing the Minsk Group are permanent members of the UN Security Council, Asgarov noted that Azerbaijan should work on strengthening itself.

"But, of course, we are fraternal countries with Turkey, and are constantly developing our relations."

Participating in the meeting, Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, added that at one time the national leader Heydar Aliyev raised the issue of changing the co-chairs.

"It was decided then that the members of the Minsk Group should have influence over Armenia. As if France, Russia and the US have the power to influence Armenia, but do not do so,” he said.

