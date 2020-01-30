Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers discussed the possible next steps to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring to a joint statement made by Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers and co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the US) met separately and jointly with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Geneva on January 28-30,” the message said. “They were joined in their meetings by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.”

“Over three days of intensive discussions, the co-chairs and the ministers discussed the following agenda items: implementation of agreements and proposals discussed in 2019 and possible next steps to prepare the populations for peace; principles and elements forming the basis of a future settlement; and timing and agenda for advancing the settlement process,” the message said.

“The co-chairs reiterated their full commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict and the principle of confidentiality in the settlement process, as well as the need for creativity and a spirit of compromise to achieve a fair and lasting peace,” the message said. “The ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under co-chair auspices.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

