OSCE MG should produce more for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Movlut Cavusoglu tweeted, Trend reports.

“This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” the minister wrote.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.