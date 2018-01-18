OSCE MG co-chairs urge Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue trust building measures as important contribution to negotiation process

18 January 2018 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The OSCE MG co-chairs has called for pursuing trust building measures as important contribution to negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reads a joint statement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group following the meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Jan. 17 and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on Jan. 18.

The Co- Chairs met jointly with the two Foreign Ministers on Jan.18.

The Ministers and the Co-Chairs discussed next steps for facilitating realization of the agreements reached at previous summits dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The Foreign Ministers agreed in principle to the Co-Chairs' revised concept paper for implementing the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office with a view toward finalizing it as soon as possible.

During the meetings, the parties and Co-Chairs exchanged views on core sensitive issues contained in the working proposals currently on the table.

The Co-Chairs also called for pursuing trust-building measures as an important contribution to the negotiation process. The Ministers and the Co-Chairs acknowledged the relative calm on the Line of Contact, and the Co-Chairs urged the parties to reinforce this positive trend.

‎The Co-Chairs indicated to the Ministers their interest in further discussing the possibility of conducting a follow up to the 2010 assessment mission to the territories affected by the conflict.

The Co-Chairs plan to travel to the region in early February," reads the statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Krakow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs ends
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 16:07
OSCE states to mull economic progress and security in region
Politics 18 January 15:59
Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs kicks off
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 14:44
Slovakia at OSCE Forum for Security Co-op: Peaceful settlement only solution to conflicts in Europe
Azerbaijan 18 January 09:35
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 09:17
New escalation in Karabakh conflict zone can provoke regional conflagration: ICG
Azerbaijan 17 January 18:37
UN Chief stresses need to revitalize OSCE MG mediation initiatives for Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan 17 January 10:01
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 09:45
Azerbaijan, France discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Politics 16 January 23:33
Turkey: Karabakh conflict must be solved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 15:31
No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 12:25
Azerbaijan's FM to meet OSCE MG co-chairs, Armenian FM
Azerbaijan 16 January 11:54
Karabakh conflict can be settled only by conflict parties: Russian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 12:23
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 11:03
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 09:49
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 January 10:08
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:52