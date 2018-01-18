OSCE MG co-chairs urge Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue trust building measures as important contribution to negotiation process

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

The OSCE MG co-chairs has called for pursuing trust building measures as important contribution to negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reads a joint statement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group following the meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Jan. 17 and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on Jan. 18.

The Co- Chairs met jointly with the two Foreign Ministers on Jan.18.

The Ministers and the Co-Chairs discussed next steps for facilitating realization of the agreements reached at previous summits dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The Foreign Ministers agreed in principle to the Co-Chairs' revised concept paper for implementing the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office with a view toward finalizing it as soon as possible.

During the meetings, the parties and Co-Chairs exchanged views on core sensitive issues contained in the working proposals currently on the table.

The Co-Chairs also called for pursuing trust-building measures as an important contribution to the negotiation process. The Ministers and the Co-Chairs acknowledged the relative calm on the Line of Contact, and the Co-Chairs urged the parties to reinforce this positive trend.

‎The Co-Chairs indicated to the Ministers their interest in further discussing the possibility of conducting a follow up to the 2010 assessment mission to the territories affected by the conflict.

The Co-Chairs plan to travel to the region in early February," reads the statement.

