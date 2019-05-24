MP: Azerbaijan honors memory of ADR founders with great respect

24 May 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan honors the memory of founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) with great respect, and they should never be forgotten, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova said, Trend reports on May 24.

She was speaking at a meeting with members of the Youth Association of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

Muradova noted that even in emigration, the founders of ADR did not lose confidence that Azerbaijan would become independent. She stressed that it is necessary to continue to cherish and preserve the heritage of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:43
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 12:33
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes US citizen's name from list of undesirable people
Politics 12:00
Deputy PM: Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of today's Azerbaijan
Commentary 11:52
Azerbaijani vice-speakers to deliver reports on various issues in parliament
Politics 11:22
Domestic debt makes 8% of Azerbaijan’s total debt
Finance 11:14
Latest
State Dept.: US would like to modernize existing power generation in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:50
11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:43
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 12:33
Nestle CEO says company still committed to global confectionery
World 12:21
Bulgartransgaz announces temporary transmission capacity limitation
Oil&Gas 12:16
Nar commissions over 120 new base stations
Society 12:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes US citizen's name from list of undesirable people
Politics 12:00
Deputy PM: Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of today's Azerbaijan
Commentary 11:52
German company implements project in Uzbekistan worth 2.6 M euros
Economy 11:41