Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Lithuanian and Latvian presidents

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President-elect of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Lithuania,” President Aliyev said.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania are on the path of dynamic and consistent development,” the president said. “I hope that we will make joint efforts to strengthen our friendly relations even further and deepen our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats to the benefit of our nations.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your future responsible activities,” he added.

President Aliyev has also congratulated President-elect of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your election as president of the Republic of Latvia,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan-Latvia relations have good traditions,” he said. “I hope that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen our friendly ties and ensure successful continuation of our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future endeavours,” he added.

