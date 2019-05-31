Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Lithuanian and Latvian presidents

31 May 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President-elect of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Lithuania,” President Aliyev said.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania are on the path of dynamic and consistent development,” the president said. “I hope that we will make joint efforts to strengthen our friendly relations even further and deepen our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats to the benefit of our nations.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your future responsible activities,” he added.

President Aliyev has also congratulated President-elect of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your election as president of the Republic of Latvia,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan-Latvia relations have good traditions,” he said. “I hope that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen our friendly ties and ensure successful continuation of our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future endeavours,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani parliament continues to hold plenary session
Politics 11:22
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli remains leading oil producer in Azerbaijan
Business 11:17
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:00
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:46
Latest
Azerbaijani parliament continues to hold plenary session
Politics 11:22
Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
Other News 11:20
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli remains leading oil producer in Azerbaijan
Business 11:17
Russia’s Gazprombank, International Bank of Azerbaijan sign co-op agreement
Economy 10:54
Turkmenistan’s president Berdimuhamedov signs pardoning decree during Ramadan
Central Asia 10:37
Automakers tremble in Asia as Trump threatens Mexico tariffs
Other News 10:36
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:00
Turkmenistan, Belarus committed to developing business partnership
Turkmenistan 10:00
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53