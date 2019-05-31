Azerbaijani parliament continues to hold plenary session

31 May 2019 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament will continue to hold a plenary session on May 31, Trend reports.

The agenda of the two-day meeting contains 26 issues.

At the meeting, the bill on the ‘Execution of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2018’ will be discussed at the meeting.

The MPs have recently considered the issue of amending the constitutional laws "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman)" and "On Normative Legal Acts".

They also discussed the issues on making changes to the laws "On the status of the member of the Azerbaijani parliament", "On administrative control of activity of municipalities", "On execution", "On state registration of legal entities and state register", "On banks", "On insurance activity", "On investment funds", and "On securities market".

