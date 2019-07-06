President Ilham Aliyev: There is strong class of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan now

6 July 2019 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

There is a strong class of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan now, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with IDPs during the inauguration of a new residential complex built for 306 IDP families in the Pirallahi district of Baku, Trend reports referring to the Press Service of the Head of State.

"Very serious steps have been taken to develop entrepreneurship. I believe that our achievements in this direction are very encouraging. There is a strong class of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan now. Entrepreneurs play a huge role in the diversification of our economic development. The state, for its part, is taking steps to carry out serious reforms that produce good results. Our revenues are growing. Over the first six months of this year, our revenues increased by more than 400 million manats. We are channelling these funds primarily into social projects. As you know, a very serious social package has been approved this year," the Azerbaijani president said.

The head of state noted that benefits, including those intended for internally displaced persons, have been increased by 50 percent.

"The issue of problem loans has also been resolved. Wages and pensions have been increased. Of course, this is a direct result of the reforms because these reforms bring us additional income, and we channel them first of all into the social sphere. The social sphere will continue to remain a priority for us because the citizens of Azerbaijan must live better every year, and we will achieve this," President Ilham Aliyev added.

