President Ilham Aliyev: Nakhchivan, which has no internal energy resources, now exports electricity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which doesn’t have any internal energy resources, now exports electricity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

“A lot has been done in this direction,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Currently, the generating capacity in Nakhchivan is about 220 megawatts, and it is gratifying that most of it relates to renewable energy. The construction of hydro and solar power plants has assumed large proportions. An important project we have been working on for many years is being implemented now. It is being implemented as a result of an agreement signed with the Islamic Republic of Iran – a 36-megawatt Ordubad hydroelectric power station is under construction.”

“This is a truly historic achievement, because Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is geographically separated from the rest of Azerbaijan, in which case energy supply is of particular importance,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “This is essentially a security issue, and Nakhchivan, which does not have any internal energy resources, now exports electricity. A few years ago, it was impossible even to imagine this, but today it is a reality. I am glad that the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix is gradually increasing, and after the commissioning of the Ordubad hydroelectric power station, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will, in principle, provide for its energy needs with renewable energy.”

