Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region meets with Turkish deputy FM

Delegation of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was on a visit to Turkey’s capital Ankara, Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

In Ankara, Ganjaliyev met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

Previously, the delegation of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh took part in the event organized in Turkey's capital by the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey for ambassadors of foreign countries.

Before the visit to Ankara, the delegation visited the US, where it participated in the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s crimes.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

