CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The representatives of the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly member-states observed the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the institute.

The representatives, as local observers, monitored the process of organizing the elections and voting at about 30 polling stations.

No violations were observed in the polling stations monitored by these representatives.

