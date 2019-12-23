CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

23 December 2019 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The representatives of the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly member-states observed the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the institute.

The representatives, as local observers, monitored the process of organizing the elections and voting at about 30 polling stations.

No violations were observed in the polling stations monitored by these representatives.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Related news
CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:56
Voting in municipal elections ends in Azerbaijan
Society 19:51
Expert: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan comply with Election Code
Politics 19:27
Highest and lowest voter turnout as of 17:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections
Politics 18:42
30.57% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 17:00
Politics 17:58
Highest, lowest voter turnout as of 15:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections
Politics 17:10
Latest
CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:56
Azerbaijan’s CEC reviews appeals in connection with municipal elections
Society 20:48
Azerbaijani FM meets speaker of Georgian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 20:16
Iran's private sector waiting for solutions to problems in electric power industry
Business 20:01
Voting in municipal elections ends in Azerbaijan
Society 19:51
Iran’s daily gasoline consumption down to 75.5 million liters
Oil&Gas 19:36
Expert: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan comply with Election Code
Politics 19:27
Ambassador: Azerbaijan remains one of largest trading partners of Georgia
Business 19:22
Tax income of Georgian state budget increases
Finance 19:21