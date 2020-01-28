Armenia backs up baseless statements with destroying, falsifying heritage of Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev made a statement about reconstruction of the Shusha fortress by Armenian separatist regime in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports referring to the Center's statement.

“For the past 30 years, Armenia not only continues to illegally occupy Azerbaijani lands, but also has been promoting violent and aggressive policy regarding historical, cultural and musical heritage of our people by all possible means,” the chairman said.

“It is obvious that one of the main objectives of the policy being pursued by Armenia is to strengthen its baseless statements by destroying or falsifying the heritage of the original population of the occupied lands,” Shafiyev added. “At the same time, the origin of the true inhabitants and owners of historical monuments in the occupied territories does not raise any doubts among serious and objective observers.”

Shafiyev went on to add that according to the Armenian media outlets, this time news about restoration of the famous Shusha fortress by the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh testifies to the aggressive policy of Armenia.

“This historical monument, called the Shusha fortress by Azerbaijanis, was built in 1751 by the Karabakh khan Panahali and under personal control of great vizier, poet Molla Panah Vagif,” the chairman added.

Last year, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, located in Shusha city and owned by Azerbaijanis, was presented by the Armenian occupants as a religious and historical example of Persian culture. Prior to that, Armenian leadership completely destroyed seven of the eight mosques in Yerevan, which were historical examples of Azerbaijani architecture, left from the times of Iravan khanate. The remaining famous Blue Mosque, built by order of Huseyn Ali Khan from Iravan city in 1766, was reconstructed (three of the four minarets of the mosque were demolished) into “one of Iran’s historical monuments” and became the “center of Iranian culture in Armenia".

Shafiyev once again called on the international community to consider such steps by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a consistent and targeted attack on Azerbaijan’s heritage.

"We want to convey to the international community that these actions of the Armenian authorities are contrary to all international legislative and humanitarian standards, and we also call for pressure on the Armenian authorities, as well as for ensuring the inviolability of all historical monuments in the occupied territories until the conflict is resolved," Shafiyev added.

"Recent actions in relation to the Shusha fortress once again prove Armenia's unwillingness to resolve the conflict peacefully and provokeAzerbaijan to resort to other ways to resolve this territorial problem. Therefore, in the future, all responsibility for the torpedoing of peace talks will rest entirely with the Armenian authorities," said Shafiyev.

