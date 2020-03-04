President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Aghstafa Agro-Industrial Complex (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Aghstafa Agro-Industrial Complex.

Chairman of the Supervisory Council of the complex Rasul Orujov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the complex.

The head of state then met with the staff of the enterprise.