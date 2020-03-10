Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation was held on March 10, Trend reports.

The chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees were elected at the meeting.

As a result of the voting, Sahiba Gafarova was elected Speaker of the Parliament.

Born in 1955, Gafarova graduated from the Azerbaijani Pedagogical Institute of Russian Language and Literature named after M.F.Akhundov and Azerbaijan University of Languages (in English philology) with honors.

Since 1981 to the present, she has been working at Baku Slavic University. In 2000-2004 she was dean of the faculty of Western European languages and head of the department of English philology at Western University, vice-rector for international relations of Baku Slavic University.

Gafarova is a specialist in the theory of literature, modern Russian and American literature, the author of more than 70 scientific and educational works, programs, and study guides. She is engaged in research on gender issues in philology. Sahiba Gafarova is Doctor of Philology, professor.