Azerbaijani MPs given parliament identity cards
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13
Trend:
During today's plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament the deputies have been given the Parliament MP identity cards, by the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports on March 13.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coronavirus