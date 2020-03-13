Azerbaijani MPs provided with parliament identity cards (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During today's plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament, the MPs have been given the Parliament MP identity cards, by the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports on March 13.

Speaking at the meeting, Panahov noted that the parliamentary elections have been held in accordance with the requirements of the law.

He congratulated the deputies and wished them success in their work.