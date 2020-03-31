President Ilham Aliyev: We are a great people, we were able to unite in most difficult time

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

We are a great people, we were able to unite in the most difficult time, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the inauguration of “Yeni klinika" medical institution in Baku, Trend reports.

“Everyone should understand that the world has entered a new period. No-one knows how long this will continue. No-one knows how long the disease will last. I think that all forecasts are conditional. How will consequences of this disease manifest themselves? We do not know this either because we are at the initial stage of the disease and should protect ourselves as much as we can,” said the head of state.

He noted that the government is taking all measures.

“I believe that the measures I have mentioned are the most correct. At the same time, one billion manats have been allocated to the Cabinet of Ministers to support entrepreneurs and people who lost their jobs. Four working groups have been set up. The goal of these working groups is to solve employment issues, ensure economic stability, maintain macroeconomic stability and mobilize our financial resources. Working groups have started to work and proposals are being prepared. We will definitely help and are already helping both patients and business people. I should emphasize that Azerbaijani businessmen and Azerbaijani society have acted very decently in this situation. As you know, a Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established on my initiative. Initially, 20 million manats was donated to the fund from the President’s Contingency Fund. Less than 10 days have passed since the fund was set up and, as I was informed last night, 90 million manats has already been accumulated in it,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the vast majority of this amount is made up of donations from companies.

“I express gratitude to Azerbaijani business people for this. They have showed true patriotism and solidarity. At the same time, ordinary people have provided their support within the limits of their capabilities. I am regularly updated about that. Someone transfers one manat and we say “Thank you!” to them. They also fulfill their civic duty. This means that this is what they can afford. It also shows that we – I said this earlier but I want to say it again – are a great people. We were able to unite in the most difficult time. I believe that the slogan “We are strong together!” will remain relevant after the end of the disease. We are demonstrating this unity and solidarity,” said the head of state.