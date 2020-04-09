Azerbaijani parliament adopts government’s report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A report of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers for 2019 was presented and discussed in the parliament on April 9, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Azerbaijani prime minister Ali Asadov delivered a report through the video conferencing.

Following the discussions, the report was adopted by vote.

The MPs’ comments and proposals will be sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.