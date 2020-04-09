MP: 2019 marked by profound reforms in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In Azerbaijan, 2019 has been marked by profound reforms under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov, said at a meeting of the Parliament held on April 9.

Novruzov said that the reason that 2019 has become successful for Azerbaijan is the important reforms carried out in the country, mainly, structural and personnel reforms initiated by President Ilham Aliyev.

“These reforms gave a powerful impetus to the development of the economy, as a result of which the GDP of Azerbaijan grew. The fact that the country is attractive from the point of view of investments, ensuring transparency in this area was also reflected in the reports of international organizations,” said the chairman.

Azerbaijan achieved significant success in the international arena in 2019, he added.

“Speech by President Ilham Aliyev in the Valdai Club, Ashgabat, Davos, Munich, exposing Armenia from such high tribunes, as well as the fact that the head of state once again proved that Nagorno-Karabakh is the historical land of Azerbaijan, and the transition of the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement to Azerbaijan, is important successes of the country,” said Novruzov.