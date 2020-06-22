Azerbaijani president congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg His Royal Highness Henri
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Grand Duke of Luxembourg His Royal Highness Henri.
“Your Royal Highness, it is with great pleasure that I congratulate you and the friendly people of Luxemburg on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday,” the Azerbaijani president said.
“On this remarkable day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting prosperity to your country,” the president added.
