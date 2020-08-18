Armenia's attempt to move its combat positions towards Azerbaijan's state border suppressed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Shortly after the transfer of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border control in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh and Aghstafa districts to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, 89 border points meeting the latest standards and four complexes of military units were built and put into operation for border guards on the line of contact with Armenia, Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Work in one military unit and three border points is nearing completion, Guliyev noted.

“In order to create favorable conditions of the service for repelling possible provocations of Armenia, organize safe service, and gain an advantage on the entire front line, comprehensive measures were taken within territories under the service's control. Measures are being continued to increase the combat capability of border points, to equip border guards with the most modern weapons, detection devices and other technical means, as well as to improve engineering work,” the colonel general said.

Guliyev particularly noted the construction of roads leading to and between combat posts throughout the service area, the installation of protective barriers along the roads in order to ensure security, the provision of all border combat posts with special radio communications, the modernization of the line communication system and installation of hundreds of surveillance cameras and solar panels at the posts.

“The provocations by Armenia’s armed units in the border zone, their repeated attempts to move their combat positions towards our state border were resolutely suppressed,” said the colonel general.

“Following retaliatory measures, many of our positions were relocated, which made it possible to increase the security of nearby settlements, main routes and personnel, to create new border combat posts in strategically advantageous directions. At the same time, the possibilities for observation over the enemy's settlements, its main routes and strategic objects were expanded,” Guliyev said.

The chief of the service noted that for all the provocations of Armeniathat didn’t refrain from using weapons against Azerbaijani border guards performing engineering work, Azerbaijani border guards gave a decent response; the firing points of the Armenian side were suppressed, the soldiers were destroyed.

"Securing the section of the state border with Armenia in the territories of Gazakh and Aghstafa districts by the State Border Service is an indicator of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's high confidence in the Azerbaijani border guards, ensuring the integrity of state borders and continuing the victorious march that began in Lalatapa," said the colonel general.

“Our armed forces resolutely stopped the provocations carried out by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 12; heroism of our soldiers and officers forced Armenian armed forces to retreat, incurring losses,” Guliyev noted.

The rally of thousands of people in support of the Azerbaijani army and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on July 14 in Baku once again demonstrated the invincible will of the Azerbaijani people, their confidence in the president and national armed forces, the chief of the service stressed.

"The firm position of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the growing power of the Azerbaijani army and the fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani people will ensure the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the near future," added Guliyev.