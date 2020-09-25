Azerbaijani MP: Armenia resettling terrorists to Nagorno-Karabakh region, facts prove ASALA's presence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is busy with the deployment of terrorist organizations in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told Trend on Sept. 25.

“The main goal of the Armenian side is preparing for new provocations and war,” Naghiyev added. “There is enough information about the resettlement of terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to the occupied territories.”

“Moreover, it has been proven that ASALA terrorist organization operates in the occupied territories,” the MP added. “This statement was made from the highest tribunes.”

“There is only one goal - to continue the war against Azerbaijan by using mercenaries and terrorists,” Naghiyev said. “While informing the world community on this issue at the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia recruits and uses mercenaries and terrorists from different countries against Azerbaijan. Armenia is a state sponsoring terrorism. Armenia committed more than 30 terror acts in Azerbaijan. We have credible information about the presence of Armenian ASALA terror organization on the occupied territories."

Naghiyev stressed that an indirect proof of the use of terrorists and mercenaries against Azerbaijan in the occupied territories is that the Armenian side concealed the information about the losses during the recent events in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on July 12-16.

“Armenians constantly hide the information about terrorists and mercenaries, therefore they do not talk about losses,” the MP said. “Sooner or later, Azerbaijan will liberate its lands. Most of those who are in the occupied territories are mercenaries who came to fight.”

The MP reminded about the provocations in Los Angeles and other US cities that were committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis immediately after the events in the direction of the Tovuz district.

"ASALA" inscription on the clothes of some Armenian provocateurs and provocations against the civilian population is also a fact,” Naghiyev added. “This means that they are interconnected and "propagandize" each other. International organizations must inquire about such facts. Moreover, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group must also clarify their position."