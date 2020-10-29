Barda is beautiful and strong with reinforced determination - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Barda is beautiful and stronger than ever before with reinforced determination, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"N.Pashinyan by cluster missile attack you wanted to indimidate innocent civilians of Barda? Barda is beautiful and strong than ever before with reinforced determination. You made your big mistake.Added one more warcrime to your file. Now we going to Tartar to show your crimes," he wrote.