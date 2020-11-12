Canadian FM’s biased statement - regrettable - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The biased statement of the Canadian foreign minister in connection with the termination of military operations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in which the foreign minister openly expressed the pro-Armenian position, is regrettable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports on Nov. 12.

"Apparently, the Canadian foreign minister, who has never issued a statement condemning the almost 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, which could contribute to the long-term negotiation process and support the fulfillment of the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions, has just begun to deal with the conflict,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reminds that a joint statement on a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was signed on November 10, 2020, by the president of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Russia,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “This agreement, based on the UN Security Council’s resolutions, is currently being fulfilled.”

“No country, especially a country located at such a distance from the conflict zone, can be more interested in ensuring peace and security in the region than the regional countries,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “If Canada really wants to ensure sustainable peace in the region, then it must act in accordance with the principles of international law, the requirements of the UN Security Council’s resolutions, and make statements in this regard. The opposite actions damage the political solution of the conflict and the establishment of peace in the region.”