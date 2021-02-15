Azerbaijan aims to share its experience in fighting COVID-19 - assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

BY Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan aims to share its own experience in battling pandemic with its friendly countries, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that when the COVID-19 pandemic started Azerbaijani tried to adapt to new reality and WHO was an important partner in these times, their recommendations were crucial.

“At international and regional level we also tried to shared out experience in battling the pandemic to help everyone because our motto is ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’,” Hajiyev said.

“Unfortunately we haven’t seen joint global and international response to the pandemic when the COVID started. There of course were local responses but not international ones. Unfortunately there were no UN-wide discussions initiatives and seeing the lack of these initiatives we initiated several meeting to join forces within the NAM,” he said.

Nowadays, Hajiyev said, Azerbaijan could be considered to be facing another stage of fight with COVID, i.e. the vaccination process.

“I have been vaccinated already and feel fine,” he said.