Armenians destroyed our lands for 30 years, but we will restore these lands - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Trend:

Armenians have destroyed our lands for 30 years. But we will restore these lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“We will restore Shusha. We will definitely restore it. Restoration work has already begun. Today, while in Shusha, I am getting acquainted with the implementation of the tasks I have already given. We will restore not only Shusha, but also all the liberated lands. Construction work has begun and infrastructure projects have been launched. Damage is being calculated. Master plans of cities are being prepared. First of all, the master plan of Aghdam city and Agdam district as a whole is being prepared, and a draft of it has been submitted to me. In line with my instructions, work on it is currently underway and the master plan will be approved in the near future. After that, restoration work will begin on all liberated lands. Armenians have destroyed our lands for 30 years. But we will restore these lands, because we are the owners of these lands – the people of Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.