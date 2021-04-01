President Aliyev expresses deep gratitude to Turkey, its President Erdogan for support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

I have always said that without foreign intervention, Azerbaijan could resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a short time, and so it happened, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in a video conference format, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to brotherly Turkey and its esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for support," said President Aliyev.

“We have received great support from brotherly Turkey since the first day of the war. My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly expressed support for Azerbaijan on 27 September, the day the war began. This political and moral support was very important. My dear brother said Azerbaijan was not alone and that Turkey was with Azerbaijan. Of course, it was a very serious message, a serious signal. This allowed us the opportunity to conduct a successful counter-offensive and prevented outside forces from interfering," said the president.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first to congratulate me and the people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of Shusha. He conveyed this congratulation to us on 8 November. The Turkic Council issued a statement in support of Azerbaijan on 28 September, a day after the war. It made similar statements several times during the war. We thank the Turkic Council for that. Other international organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have provided their political support,” the head of state said.