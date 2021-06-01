Azerbaijan shows footage from Tinli village of Gubadli district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage from Tinli village of Gubadli district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
