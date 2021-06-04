Azerbaijani MFA calls on Armenia to fulfill its obligations under int'l law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the Armenia to fulfill its obligations under the international law, Trend reports citing Abdullayeva's Tweet.

"We call on international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s gross violation of its intl obligations, including the policy of deliberately planting landmines. We demand Armenia to fulfill its obligations under international law," Abdullayeva wrote.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.