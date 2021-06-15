Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflects issue of opening Zangezur corridor - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflected the issue of opening the Zangezur Corridor, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani president made the remark while delivering a statement for the press after the signing of the Azerbaijani-Turkish documents in the city of Shusha (previously liberated from Armenian occupation).