Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflects issue of opening Zangezur corridor - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflected the issue of opening the Zangezur Corridor, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani president made the remark while delivering a statement for the press after the signing of the Azerbaijani-Turkish documents in the city of Shusha (previously liberated from Armenian occupation).
