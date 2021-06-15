Following 44-day war, Karabakh region was returned to its owners - Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
As a result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Nagorno-Karabakh region was returned to its owners and was liberated from the Armenian occupation, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while making a statement for the press in Shusha city, Trend reports.
