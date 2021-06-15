Following 44-day war, Karabakh region was returned to its owners - Erdogan

Politics 15 June 2021 18:14 (UTC+04:00)
Following 44-day war, Karabakh region was returned to its owners - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

As a result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Nagorno-Karabakh region was returned to its owners and was liberated from the Armenian occupation, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while making a statement for the press in Shusha city, Trend reports.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's non-oil exports shrink
Iran's non-oil exports shrink
Kazakhstan decreases exports of petroleum oils to France amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan decreases exports of petroleum oils to France amid COVID-19
Uzbekneftegaz GTL plant building wastewater treatment facility
Uzbekneftegaz GTL plant building wastewater treatment facility
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani, Turkish first ladies meet in Shusha city Politics 19:01
Iran's non-oil exports shrink Business 18:47
Messages for region and world from Azerbaijan's Shusha are extremely important - Turkish president Politics 18:15
Following 44-day war, Karabakh region was returned to its owners - Erdogan Politics 18:14
Growth recorded in Iran's industrial, mining sectors – deputy minister Business 18:13
Uzbekistan introduces new benefits for building materials production Construction 18:08
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents visit “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha Politics 18:06
Uzbekistan considers opening ceramics trading house in London Business 18:04
Lion's share of Uzbek footwear imports falls on Kyrgyzstan Business 17:59
Erdogan's visit to Shusha - brightest example of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity – Professor Politics 17:58
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:57
Sales volumes of Kaspersky Lab in 2020 one of best in company’s history ICT 17:55
By signing Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, Azerbaijan and Turkey point way for future generations - President Aliyev Politics 17:55
Shusha Declaration reflects issues of joint defense, mutual military help of Azerbaijan and Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 17:52
Shusha Declaration details: Azerbaijan-Turkey relations enter new stage Politics 17:51
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Finance 17:48
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflects issue of opening Zangezur corridor - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:44
All provisions of Shusha Declaration are guarantors of our future co-op - President Aliyev Politics 17:43
Azerbaijan, Turkey show unique example of alliance in world - Azerbaijani president says Politics 17:42
Israel scraps indoor mask order as COVID-19 infections wane Israel 17:42
Turkey plans to open Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha – President Erdogan Politics 17:41
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for plant construction Tenders 17:41
Building behind venue of press-conference in Shusha testifies to Armenian savagery - Erdogan Politics 17:38
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey reflects directions of mutual co-op, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:32
Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to highest peak – President Aliyev Politics 17:31
Iran sees decrease in imports - World Bank Business 17:28
Kazakhstan decreases exports of petroleum oils to France amid COVID-19 Business 17:25
Russian harvesters to be assembled in Azerbaijan Business 17:12
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents make press statements (VIDEO) Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey signed Shusha Declaration on allied relations Politics 17:04
Sputnik V is more effective against Indian strain of COVID than other vaccines Russia 16:57
Germany births jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years Europe 16:54
Twitter adds 'Arabic (feminine)' language option in diversity drive US 16:49
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 15 Society 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 177 recoveries Society 16:41
India’s resilient fight against COVID-19 despite challenges Other News 16:39
Iran issues several loans in trade sector Finance 16:37
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO) Politics 16:34
Azerbaijan invites Danish companies to benefit from country's favorable business climate (PHOTO) Economy 16:31
Volume of rapeseed purchased from farmers in Iran grows Business 16:26
American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign investments Business 16:21
World Bank talks Iran's inflation in 2021 Business 16:15
Uzbekneftegaz GTL plant building wastewater treatment facility Oil&Gas 16:11
Number of Iran’s passenger planes up Transport 16:07
World Bank shares report on economic dev't in Iran Business 16:04
Iran's raw steel exports increase Business 15:54
Iran puts out ultimatum for exporters regarding foreign currency revenues Business 15:52
Kazakhstan to support initiative of national project to ensure transparency of financial sector Kazakhstan 15:51
Iran talks its commodity strategic reserves Business 15:50
Turkmenistan to open new airport in Lebap region Construction 15:45
Turkey reveals 4M2021 cargo shipment figures via Bandirma port Turkey 15:35
US bank eyes partaking in reconstruction of Uzbek Bukhara Refinery Oil&Gas 15:33
Official welcoming ceremony for Turkish president in Shusha - HISTORIC EVENT (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Bulgaria transported through Turkish ports Turkey 15:14
Main index of Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange TEDPIX dips Business 15:04
SOCAR Turkey expanding use of green energy Oil&Gas 15:03
Transshipment of goods through Azerbaijani ports up since early 2021 Transport 15:00
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit delivers oil from Balkan region to domestic Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 14:59
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas to recycle several tons of oil waste before 2024 Business 14:52
Turkmenistan announces date of next auction for sale of state property Finance 14:48
Iran’s CBI announces loans issued in housing and construction sector Finance 14:48
Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary Politics 14:37
Iran interested in developing tourism in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Tourism 14:27
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unveils 5M2021 volume of revenues from communication services ICT 14:22
Uzbekistan, S.Korea agree to form consortium of logistics companies Transport 14:13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 15 Society 14:13
Several water, electricity facilities launched in Iran's Yazd Province Oil&Gas 14:08
India working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030: PM Modi at UN Other News 14:06
Novavax Covid vaccine shot 90% effective, SII to produce it as Covovax Other News 14:05
Covid-19: India reports 70,421 new cases, lowest since March 31 Other News 14:04
Taj Mahal, other historical sites in India to reopen after almost 2 months on Wednesday Other News 14:01
Kazakhstan names value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance ICT 14:01
Iran boosts exports of dried fruits, sweets Business 13:50
Turkish ministry shares publication on Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day Politics 13:50
Finally some good news, business activity picks up sharply in June in India Other News 13:49
Looking forward to working with PM Modi to further develop 'unique and warm relations': new Israeli Premier Bennett Other News 13:48
India and Africa must strive together for decentralised globalisation: Indian EAM Other News 13:47
India Plans To Restore 2.6 Crore Hectares Of Degraded Land By 2030: PM Modi Other News 13:46
New status of Azercosmos to boost Azerbaijan's space industry development - minister Azerbaijan 13:41
Iran unveils data on loans issued for industrial and mining sectors Finance 13:39
Azerbaijani president welcomes Turkish president in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 13:16
Iranian Ministry of Energy talks electricity import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:56
LUKOIL talks prospects for implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy compressor station Tenders 12:45
Conference of International Astronautical Federation to be held in Azerbaijan - minister Azerbaijan 12:40
Putin to meet with Swiss President following talks with Biden Russia 12:33
Consortium in Turkmenistan to purchase ESP components via tender Tenders 12:31
Georgia man fatally shoots cashier, injures deputy over face mask dispute US 12:29
Azerbaijan and Turkey writing new history in Shusha Politics 12:27
Volume of SOCAR’s LPG imports to Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 12:23
Pandemic drags Emirates to $5.5 bln loss, its first in 33 years Arab World 12:14
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase polyethylene via tender Tenders 12:12
Volume of gasoline production at Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery revealed Oil&Gas 12:12
Hungary's 4iG looks to buy controlling stake in Israel's Spacecom Israel 12:11
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy portable gas analyzers via tender Tenders 12:06
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reports increase in freight traffic performance Transport 12:02
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Ukraine amid COVID-19 Business 11:49
Iran's gas export to Iraq likely to reduce - Energy expert Business 11:49
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Business 11:42
Azerbaijan shares data for oil output figures from Kurovdag onshore field for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:39
All news