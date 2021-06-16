Azerbaijan publishes full text of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

The full text of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been published, Trend reports.

The text of the document reads:

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey,

- emphasizing the historical importance of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha, which is the cradle of the ancient culture of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world,

- once again reaffirming adherence to all international documents signed between the two fraternal and friendly countries, as well as the Treaty of Kars of October 13, 1921,

- guided by the ‘Treaty on Friendship and Development of Comprehensive Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ signed on February 9, 1994 and the ‘Protocol on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Azerbaijan and Turkey’, as well as the ‘Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Mutual Assistance between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ signed on August 16, 2010,

- underlining that bringing the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey to a qualitatively new, allied level, proceeding from friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and their peoples, serves the interests of the two countries and their peoples,

- realizing the importance of combining opportunities and potentials in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational, social, youth, sports and health sectors of both countries to protect common interests,

- stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to ensure global and regional peace, stability and security in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the UN Charter,

- expressing the need for mutual coordination in regional and international strategic issues,

- guided by the principles of solidarity and mutual support in bilateral and multilateral formats in matters based on such national interests as independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Turkey,

- combining efforts at the regional and international level in the implementation of mutual activities aimed at the long-term development of the Turkic world,

- emphasizing that the statements of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk ‘The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow’ and the slogan of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev ‘One nation, two states’ are assessed as the national and spiritual value of the two peoples,

Having comprehensively considered the prospects for further deepening and expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, declare:

- The sides, expressing satisfaction in connection with the state of relations between the two fraternal and friendly countries developing at the strategic level, note the importance of continuing the political dialogue at all levels and high-level mutual visits.

- The sides note with pride that having gained the victory in 44 days of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan put an end to the aggressive policy of Armenia, which lasted 30 years, liberated its lands, ensured the triumph of historical justice and the restoration of international law.

- Azerbaijan highly appreciates the moral and political support of Turkey in ending the 30-year-old aggression of Armenia, liberating the occupied lands, restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The parties will continue to make efforts to strengthen stability and security, restore all economic and transport ties, as well as normalize relations between the countries of the region and ensure sustainable peace in the Caucasus region. In this context, the special geographical situation of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be taken into account.

- The sides emphasize that the contribution made by Turkey to the work of the joint Turkish-Russian center in the liberated territories plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

- Azerbaijan and Turkey determine political and legal mechanisms of allied relations, guided by the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

- The sides note the importance of coordination in the field of foreign policy and conducting systematic bilateral political consultations, emphasize the importance of activities within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in this direction.

- The parties pursue an independent foreign policy aimed at protecting and ensuring their national interests. The parties make joint efforts to develop international relations based on peace, friendship and good neighborliness through stability and prosperity on a regional and international scale, as well as to resolve conflicts and issues of regional and global security and stability.