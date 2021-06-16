Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes held a hearing on the case of 14 members of Armenian armed groups who committed provocative, terrorist and other criminal acts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 16.

During the hearing, the defendants' lawyers filed petitions to ban the filming of the trial, but the court rejected them. During the trial, it was allowed to make audio and video filming.

Then the accused were introduced with the composition of the court. The accused had no objections towards the composition of the court.

The court read out the rights of the accused. The accused have the right to refuse to testify and are free to testify.

Each of the accused can testify in their own language and use the services of an interpreter, read the court materials and voice the last word while giving testimony during the trial.

The lawyer filed a petition that the accused were detained on December 13, 2020 and a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen against them. However, the term of their arrest is counted from January and February. The lawyer asked the term of their arrest to be counted from December.

Commenting on the petition, the prosecutor said that the defendants were detained in December and were charged after questioning. Some of these individuals were indicted in January, some individuals in February and a preventive measure was chosen against them in the form of detention.

Then the judges consulted, after which the petition was rejected. Then the decision of the preparatory hearing was announced. The preparatory hearing on the case has been completed and the next trial is scheduled for June 25.

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes has launched a trial on the criminal case of 14 members of Armenian armed groups who committed terror and provocation, as well as other criminal acts in Azerbaijan.

At the preparatory session, chaired by Judge Afgan Hajiyev, the personal data of Gegam Serobyan, Hrach Avakyan, Armen Bagasyan, Gor Gasparyan, Kamo Sefilyan, Volodya Akobyan, Gevorg Asertyan, Sisak Engonyan, Albert Petrosyan, Romik Sedrakyan, Aram Minosyan, Mkrtich Minosyan, Edgar Matesyan, and Yura Karapetyan is being clarified.

As earlier reported, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against the members of the Armenian armed formations disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of the State Security Service on December 13, 2020, who committed terrorist-subversive and other criminal actions on the Azerbaijani territory, has been completed.

The investigative bodies revealed that a group of Armenians, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 26-27, 2020 as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sow panic among the population or influence the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

Earlier, the public was informed that the investigation into the criminal case against 14 members of this illegal armed group was completed and, together with the indictment, was sent for consideration to the court.

The investigation on the criminal case initiated in connection with the above-mentioned facts against other members of the illegal armed group, Andranik Mikaelyan, Setrak Soghomonyan, Rafik Karapetyan and others, in total 26 accused, has been completed.

The investigation has been completed under Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon prior conspiracy by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group), 279.2 (an attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was sent for consideration to the court.