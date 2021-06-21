Azerbaijan opens criminal case over deforestation in Lachin by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case over the destruction of forests in Lachin district, by Armenia, Trend reports citing the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, as well as seven adjacent districts (including Lachin) were liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Karabakh war that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

According to the message, as a result of the investigation, reasonable suspicions arose that, Armenian Armed Forces once again demonstrated their barbarity and illegally cut 1,818 trees of various species in the Lachin district with its unique flora and fauna.

Thus, material damage was inflicted on Azerbaijan in the amount of 1,511,330 manat ($889,000).

On the fact, the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case under article 259.2.4 (illegal cutting of trees with causing large-scale damage) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The preliminary investigation was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, the investigative actions in the criminal case are ongoing.