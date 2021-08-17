We, Azerbaijanis, owners of these lands, have returned, driving enemy away from our land - President Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

We, the Azerbaijanis, the owners of these lands, have returned, driving the enemy away from our land, destroying the enemy’s army, showing heroism and selflessness, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.