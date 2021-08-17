Karabakh and East Zangazur are Azerbaijan! – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

Karabakh and East Zangazur are Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev after raising the national flag in Kalbajar city during the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts on Aug.16, Trend reports.

“So our visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts is coming to an end. The visit has been very successful. We inaugurated many important facilities and laid their foundation. The entire work on the future development of East Zangazur will go according to plan, and we will achieve our goal.

Karabakh and East Zangazur are Azerbaijan!” said President Ilham Aliyev.