Heydar Aliyev factor did not allow for plans of secession of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan to stand up - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

The secession of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan and its annexation to Armenia was a thesis put forward in Soviet times. This thesis started floating around just two weeks after Heydar Aliyev had left power. Apparently, there had been such plans for a long time. But the Heydar Aliyev factor, his determination and strength did not allow them to stand up, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

"It was a ticking bomb that was planted in Azerbaijan in 1923, and it exploded at that time. The then leadership of Azerbaijan was simply not ready for that or could not fulfill its duties. In some cases, there was betrayal, there was treachery. As a result, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was de facto separated from Azerbaijan even in Soviet times. A special committee was set up there. A pro-Armenian man was appointed there from Moscow to lead that committee. As a matter of fact, he joined up with the Armenians and opposed us.

The Azerbaijanis had become a defenseless community in their own homeland. The following history is known to all. We are reversing this anti-Azerbaijani policy now. We are doing things that some people never even dreamed of. Today, we have full ownership of the region, we have a say, we have liberated the occupied territories. We are now strengthening our stance these lands," the head of state said.