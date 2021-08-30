Armenia always opposes principle of 'all for all' on return of hostages - Azerbaijan's MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Armenia always opposes the principle of ‘all for all’ when returning prisoners and hostages, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said, Trend reports on Aug.30 citing the ministry.
According to Abdullayeva, over the past years, Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled its obligations.
"Azerbaijan has always stood for the principle of 'all for all’ when returning prisoners and hostages, but Armenia refuses this," she added.
